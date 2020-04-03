|
|
Bernice A. Miller, 99, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Easton, Md., where she lived her past six years to be near her daughter. She was the loving spouse of the late Arlington R. Miller for 70 years. They loved to dance the night away almost every Saturday night and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. Born on a farm in Shamrock, Pa., on August 24, 1920, Bernice was the daughter of the late Austin and Katie I. (Christman) Fritch. A graduate of Kutztown High School and McCann’s School of Business, Bernice worked in the Hamburg steel mill during World War II. She worked for 34 years at Ronco’s Pharmacy, retiring in 1989. Bernice served as treasurer of the West Lawn Branch of the Reading Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church. Quilting with the Advent quilters - who always said she made the best small stitches of anyone – was a favorite pastime. Bernice touched so many lives in her 99 years. She unfailingly saw the good in everyone. Dedicated to family and friends she was always there when needed. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings: Ray, Glen and Christine Fritch. Survivors include her children: Kathleen M. Bodey, wife of David of Easton, Md.; and A. Robert Miller Jr., husband of Mary, of Carlisle, Also surviving are four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Advent Lutheran Church, in West Lawn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Advent Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609, or the Good Shepard Home, of Bethlehem, 2855 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory, of Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020