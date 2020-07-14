1/1
Bertha L. White
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha L. White Bertha L. White, 85, of Reading, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John O. White. Born Oct. 17, 1934, in Saluda, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Felix and Annie (Gibson) Rauch. She is survived by 10 children, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A memorial service at the funeral home is at 11, followed by burial at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. The family respectfully requests that attendees follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bertha’s memory and sent to Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., which is honored to serve the family. For more details about Bertha’s life and family, and to offer condolences and remembrances, please visit kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved