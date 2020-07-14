Bertha L. White Bertha L. White, 85, of Reading, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John O. White. Born Oct. 17, 1934, in Saluda, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Felix and Annie (Gibson) Rauch. She is survived by 10 children, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A memorial service at the funeral home is at 11, followed by burial at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. The family respectfully requests that attendees follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bertha’s memory and sent to Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., which is honored to serve the family. For more details about Bertha’s life and family, and to offer condolences and remembrances, please visit kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.