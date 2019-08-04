|
Bertha A. McCarthy, 93, of Bernville, passed away Friday, August 2nd in Phoebe Berks, Wernersville.
Bertha was married for sixty-two loving years to Joe D. McCarthy. Born in Pine Grove, she was the daughter of the late
William Schneck and Maggie (Zerbe) Schneck.
Bertha was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church in Bernville. For several years, during World War II, Bertha was a riveter manufacturing bombers in an assembly plant in Denver, Colo. She then installed electric motors for
Marco, which had a contract with the U.S. government.
She then went on to be employed by the Bernville Wire Factory and Harms Knitting Mill, both in Bernville. In
earlier years, Bertha was active at Trinity Church in
Rehrersburg. Bertha enjoyed cooking, gardening, attending to her flowers, traveling to dinner theaters and taking walks with her friends. Formerly she was a Cub Scout
leader in Bernville. Bertha will be missed very much. She loved spending precious time with her family and friends.
Surviving with her husband, Joe, are two children, James P. McCarthy and wife, Denise M. McCarthy, of Bernville; and Gail R. Miller and husband, Steve, of Pennsville, N.J.
There are two grandchildren, Katherine (Miller) VanTonder and husband, Lodie VanTonder; and Alex
Miller. There are two great grandchildren, Christian and Anika VanTonder.
Bertha is predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Miller. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Carl, Charles, Clarence and Curtis Schneck, Elsie Harding, Dorothy Berger and Mary Schock.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 10:30 a.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville with Pastor Karen Althouse officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Trinity Church Cemetery in Rehrersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601 or online at .
Online condolences may be made at
www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.