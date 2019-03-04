Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha (Conrad) Ziegler.

Bertha S. (Conrad) Ziegler, 100, of Topton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at

Topton.

She was the widow of Thomas F. Ziegler, who died on May 24, 2016, also at the age of 100. Born in Corning, Upper Milford, Pa., Bertha was a daughter of the late David M. and Mary A. (Miller) Conrad. She was a member of Saint Peter's United Church of Christ, Topton, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. Bertha was employed in the

housekeeping department of Kutztown University for 11 years, and was also a homemaker. She was a 50-year

member of Order of the Eastern Star, East Penn Chapter #336, Kutztown, where she served as a former officer.

Bertha and her late husband, Thomas, enjoyed square dancing and round dancing, traveling all the way to Texas to dance. She also took pride in taking care of her family.

Survivors: Bertha is survived by her six children:

Geraldine F. (Ziegler), widow of Lee H. Hertzog, Topton, Sandra J. (Ziegler), wife of Dennis E. Seibert, Topton,

Terry N., husband of Elaine J. (Biery) Ziegler,

Elizabethtown, Karen E. (Ziegler) Kemp, Topton, Donna D. (Ziegler) Herman, companion of Dennis G. Gillner,

Mertztown, Connie S. (Ziegler), wife of Larry L. Geist,

Bowers; daughter-in-law, Annette C. (George) Ziegler, Topton, widow of predeceased son, Thomas D. Ziegler, who died on August 27, 1995; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, son and parents, Bertha was predeceased by her eight siblings.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate Bertha's life will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 122 West Franklin Street, Topton, with Reverend Roger M. Ulrich officiating.

Interment will follow in Topton Union Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on

Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. An Order of the Eastern Star service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Bertha's memory to St. Peter's U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 122 W. Franklin St., Topton, PA 19562.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



