Beth Ann (Thomas) Resneck Beth Ann (Thomas) Resneck, 56, of Flying Hills, Berks County, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Matthew A. Resneck. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Helen M. (Yarrish) Thomas. Beth was a 1981 Graduate of the Pottsville Area High School and a 1983 graduate of Schuylkill AVTS Practical Nursing Program. She was a 1988 graduate of the California College of Health Sciences Respiratory Therapy Program. Upon graduation, she entered the field of Ultrasound holding license as an L.P.N., C.R.T. and Cardiac & Vascular sonographer. Beth was employed as an Ultrasound Technician at the Reading Hospital Cardiology Group. She was a true advocate for the patient. She was passionate about many things in her life including her faith, family and friends. She loved traveling to Ireland, James Taylor and “the girls.” She was absolutely in love with Matt, her two step daughters, Sabrina and Casey, her grandson, Andrew and her dog, Bunker. She is also survived by a sister, Kate, husband of Steve Zagar of Palo Alto; Ralph and Joann Falls of Palo Alto; several cousins and three God Children. Relatives and Friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, PA 19540 and again on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist R.C. Church, 913 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, PA 17901. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Saint John the Baptist R.C. Church in Pottsville with Father David J. Loeper, officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Beth’s Memory to the Animal Rescue League, where they received Bunker, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or St. Johns Church Building Fund at the address above. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019