Betsy Morales Pacheco, 62, of Reading, passed away on June 22nd, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Morales and the late Miriam Pacheco.

Surviving is one son, Wilgert O., husband of Melissa

Morales, Temple, Pa. Also surviving are her siblings: Anna, Maribel, Awilda, Lucila, Maria, Antonio, Luis, Jaime and Daniel; 2 grandchildren.

A viewing with services will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.



