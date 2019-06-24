Betsy Morales Pacheco

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-375-4337
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
Obituary
Betsy Morales Pacheco, 62, of Reading, passed away on June 22nd, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Morales and the late Miriam Pacheco.

Surviving is one son, Wilgert O., husband of Melissa

Morales, Temple, Pa. Also surviving are her siblings: Anna, Maribel, Awilda, Lucila, Maria, Antonio, Luis, Jaime and Daniel; 2 grandchildren.

A viewing with services will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 24, 2019
