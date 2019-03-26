Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Adam.

Bette M. Adam, 87, of Fleetwood, and

formerly of Blandon, died March 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Villa, Muhlenberg Township.

Born June 4, 1931, in Virginville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Elda (Adam) Adam.

She was a member of Maidencreek Church, Blandon.

Bette was a past member of Kutztown Fire Company Auxiliary and Blandon Senior Citizens Club.

Surviving is her grandniece, Denise, wife of Craig Forry, of Fleetwood; and two great-grandnephews, Carl Kressley, Jr. and Zachary Forry.

Bette was preceded in death by her four siblings: Henry Adam, Anna Adam, Helen Hinkle and Mildred Adam; and by her two nephews, Dennis Adam and Jeff Hinkle.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 30th, at 10 a.m. at Maidencreek Cemetery, Rt. 73 & Park Road, Blandon. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Building Fund of Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Blandon, PA 19510. For online condolences visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



