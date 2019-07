Bette L. Gousie, 86, formerly of Exeter Township, passed July 25th in Laurel Center, Hamburg.

She was the widow of Joseph L. Gousie who passed in 1997.

Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Seeton) David.

She was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the Air Force as a teletype operator from 1951-1954.

Services will be private.

