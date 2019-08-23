Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Bette (Lanzendorfer) Law


1932 - 2019
Bette (Lanzendorfer) Law Obituary

Bette A. (Lanzendorfer) Law, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, Pa.

Bette was born in Reading, on November 13, 1932, a daughter of the late Pauline (Reidinger) and Carl Lanzendorfer.

She was the widow of Lewis E. Law Jr. Mr. Law died

February, 24, 2016.

Bette graduated from Reading High School in 1950. She worked in the cafeteria at Albright College, Reading. Later, she worked at Weis supermarket in the bakery department.

Bette is survived by a daughter, Patrice A., widow of Gary Storch, of Reading; two sons, Randall S., husband of Linda Law, of Wernersville, Jeffrey M., husband of Pat Law, of Reading; twin sister, Jean Pepe, of N.J.; five

grandsons: Sean, Eric and Justin Storch and Daniel and Ryan Law; and four great-grandchildren: Mackenzie,

Connor and Chase Storch and Maeghan Salanski.

A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
