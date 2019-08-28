Home

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Bettie (Wanner) Christman

Bettie (Wanner) Christman Obituary

Bettie W. Christman, 98, formerly of Oley and a 9-year resident of Villa St. Elizabeth, Reading, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Davies) Wanner and the wife of 45 years to Henry B. Christman until his passing in 1988.

Bettie worked for many years at Western Electric. She was dedicated to her work and her family. Her

grandchildren lovingly called her MeeMaw. Bettie

appreciated the simple joys of life like gardening, her pets over the years and making the most of loving her family and quaint relationships. Her genuine and gentle

straightforwardness will be greatly missed.

Bettie is survived by her son, Paul H. Christman,

husband of Susan, of Temple; two grandchildren, Gary P. Christman and Vicki S. Shauger; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Jonas Shauger.

She was predeceased by her three brothers: Martin Wanner, Robert Wanner and Charles Wanner.

Services are private with final resting place at Spies Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Christman family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
