Mrs. Bettie P. (Matz) Trupe, 87, of Shillington, passed away peacefully in her home with the company of her loving family by her side on Monday, March 16, 2020. She endured a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was the wife of Clarence K. Trupe with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Blanche (Binkley) Matz. Bettie was a 1950 graduate of the former Mohnton High School. She worked as a secretary for Essick & Barr Insurance Agency. She was a long time member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Mohnton. Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Dennis C., husband of Judith A. Trupe of Cumru Twp. She is also survived by grandsons, Christopher M., husband of Karen Trupe of LaPlata, MD and Jeffrey T., husband of Megan Trupe of Wyomissing. She is also survived by one sister, Leona Hracho of Mohnton. She was predeceased by brothers, Woodrow, Robert, Richard, Mervin and Alton; and sisters, Marie Witmer, Myrtle Macczak and Jacquelyn Richards. As a result of the Corona Virus Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank her Pastor, Tamie Scalise, for her kindness and spiritual care during her illness. Bettie had been on home hospice care since May. Her “angels on Earth” who lovingly treated her were most compassionate and caring. In appreciation of their excellent care during Bettie’s illness, in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in her memory to Bayada Home Care, 320 Abington Drive, Reading, PA 19610; or to Comfort Keepers Home Care, 2209 Quarry Drive, #A-12, Reading, PA 19609. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020