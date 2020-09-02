1/
Betty A. Corvaia
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty A. Corvaia Betty A. Corvaia, age 86, of Reading, PA, passed away August 30, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Easton. Born July 11, 1934, in Reading, she was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Bigler) Jones. After graduating Reading High School, Betty worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company. She later worked as a teller at Hamilton Bank. Betty is survived by a daughter, Kathy Sensenig; a brother, William (Karen) Jones; a grandson, Cody Wisniewski; two nieces, Susan Meshaw and Deborah Williams; and a nephew, Steven Jones. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Corvaia. Betty’s remains will be placed in a columbarium at Calvary United Church of Christ in Lancaster. Services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved