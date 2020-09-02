Betty A. Corvaia Betty A. Corvaia, age 86, of Reading, PA, passed away August 30, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Easton. Born July 11, 1934, in Reading, she was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Bigler) Jones. After graduating Reading High School, Betty worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company. She later worked as a teller at Hamilton Bank. Betty is survived by a daughter, Kathy Sensenig; a brother, William (Karen) Jones; a grandson, Cody Wisniewski; two nieces, Susan Meshaw and Deborah Williams; and a nephew, Steven Jones. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Corvaia. Betty’s remains will be placed in a columbarium at Calvary United Church of Christ in Lancaster. Services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.



