|
|
Betty J. (Bousquet) Altenderfer, 93, of Cumru Township passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was the wife of Carl M. Altenderfer. They were married February 8, 1948 in St Luke’s Episcopal Church by the Rev John H Lehn. An only child, she was born July 17, 1926 to Oscar and Helen Bousquet, though raised by her aunt and uncle (Anna and Harry Kratz) outside of St. Peters, Chester County, until she was 12, when she moved to her parents’ home in Reading. Being raised in the country by her aunt and uncle in the 1920s and 30, she learned and adopted a thrifty lifestyle. Raised by a faithful family, she enjoyed listening to her uncle sing hymns thus giving birth to a lifelong love of church and music. Wanting to play the piano, she had to settle for the accordion, which she mastered. Betty met her future husband at the Sinking Spring roller skating rink. He had an old Model T that he used to take the gang home. Betty soon became the last one to be taken home in the group. The truck was in such bad condition her father insisted that Carl park it down the street. Early in their marriage, they used their rolling skating dance expertise to win free dance lessons at the Arthur Murray School of Dance. They loved to dance and passed that enjoyment on to their children. Betty was directed to go to a trade school after tenth grade and became a beautician. She worked in Promeroy’s Department Store in Reading and eventually had a shop in her home allowing her to more closely monitor her four children. Betty also worked in the meat department of the Pantry Pride in Shillington until retiring. She raised her children with regular church attendance, a love of music, vacations on Fire Island, summers swimming, shuffleboard, and playing volleyball at Penn Sylvian, winters ice skating, roller skating, dancing, playing cards and other games. When Betty’s children became adults living in various parts of the country, she was separated from her grandchildren by hundreds and thousands of miles, therefore she became a part-time teacher and grandmother to the children at St. Albans Preschool. Betty and Carl were founding members of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Whitfield, Pa., and she was a member there for over 50 years. Since 2008, she has been a member of Immanuel UCC in Shillington, Pa. Surviving Betty are her children: Yvonne Altenderfer, wife of Charles Temple, of Guadalajara Mexico; Carol Beal, wife of David, Keene N.H.; Carl A Altenderfer, husband of Holly, of Cumru Township, Pa.; Judy Small, wife of Lewis Small, York, Pa. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Amy Marie Decker, Tina Crowley, Denise (Noor) Tanritanir; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband; and grandson, Nathan Altenderfer.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020