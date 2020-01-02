Home

Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
Betty Ann Latshaw


1940 - 2020
Betty Ann Latshaw Obituary
Betty Ann Latshaw 79, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020 in her daughter's Mohnton residence with her daughter Karen by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Latshaw on November 11, 1993. Betty was born in Reading on June 16, 1940 a daughter of the late Irvin and Edna (Witmer) Harding. She was employed by Giant Food Stores at Rockland St., in the produce and floral department for 20 years retiring there. Surviving are her 2 daughters; Karen K Bender and her significant other, Steve Oxenreider of Mohnton, Christine M Sweimler of Fleetwood area, her brother Eugene Harding of Pottstown, 2 grandchildren, Zachary and Caitlyn, and 2 great grandchildren, Carson and Clara. Betty was predeceased by her siblings; Henry, Allen, Lee, Shirley Harding, June Lamonica, and Barbara Lonaberger. Services will be Monday January 6, 2020 at 1pm in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading. A viewing will be Monday 12-1pm in the funeral home. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
