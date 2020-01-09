|
Betty Ann Luckenbill, 76, of Lititz, formerly of Berks County, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Betty was born in Muir, PA on January 22, 1943 to the late Albert and Florence (Hummel) Reiner. She was the loving wife to the late Galen Luckenbill, who passed away in 2016 and was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Luckenbill and siblings, May Lebo, Donald Reiner, and Kenneth Reiner. Betty was an avid card player who loved to play pinochle. She enjoyed taking the Red Rose Transit bus to the Lititz Senior Center, where she had many friends. Betty was a devoted sports fan, who was always rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Phillies, the 76’ers, and the Flyers. Betty was retired from Walmart with 22 years of service. Betty is survived by her sons; Duane and Coanne Luckenbill, of Lititz, and Darrell and Charisse Luckenbill, of Wernersville; her beloved grandchildren Tia Mazy and husband Noah, Mitchell Luckenbill and girlfriend Lori Martel, Taylor (Luckenbill) Coan-Peters and husband Josh, and Quinn Luckenbill and wife Bethany (Han); her great grandchildren, Jewels Mazy, Jameson Mazy, and Liam Luckenbill; and her siblings, Richard Reiner, Dennis Reiner, Sandra Kissling, Candace Bowman, and Connie Chadwick. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty’s name to The Lititz Senior Center, 201 Market St, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020