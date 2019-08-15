Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Barlow


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Barlow Obituary

Betty Jean Bartlow, 75, of Reading, passed away in the comfort of her home,

surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, August 13.

Betty was born in Spring City, Chester County, on September 4, 1943, a daughter

of the late Ann (Stevens) and Russell E. Christman and was the companion of the late Rodger Keehn, with whom she shared 37 years.

Betty is survived by four daughters: Patricia A. See, of Robesonia; Rebecca J. Bartlow, of Shillington; Betty J. Bartlow, of Reading; Linda L. Wylezik, of Reading; son, Robert R. Christman, of Limerick; sister, Patricia Bari, of Pottstown; brother, Robert Christman, of Spring City. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Russell W.

Christman.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in Spring City. Details will be available at johnpfeeney.com.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now