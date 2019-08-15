|
|
Betty Jean Bartlow, 75, of Reading, passed away in the comfort of her home,
surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, August 13.
Betty was born in Spring City, Chester County, on September 4, 1943, a daughter
of the late Ann (Stevens) and Russell E. Christman and was the companion of the late Rodger Keehn, with whom she shared 37 years.
Betty is survived by four daughters: Patricia A. See, of Robesonia; Rebecca J. Bartlow, of Shillington; Betty J. Bartlow, of Reading; Linda L. Wylezik, of Reading; son, Robert R. Christman, of Limerick; sister, Patricia Bari, of Pottstown; brother, Robert Christman, of Spring City. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Russell W.
Christman.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in Spring City. Details will be available at johnpfeeney.com.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019