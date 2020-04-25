|
|
Betty Fern (Reinert) Bortz, 90, of Oley, died April 22, 2020 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the loving wife of Richard L. Bortz, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born, January 27, 1930, in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Cyril C. K. and Catherine E. (Bryan) Reinert. Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. She enjoyed family get-togethers and living in the Oley Valley. As a young woman, Betty enjoyed bowling and playing softball. Surviving are her six children: Robert A. Bortz of Virginia; Ronald G. Bortz of Oley, Ricky L., husband of Janice Bortz of Delaware; Carol A. Ludwig of Douglassville; Kathy L. Sheetz of Nevada; Betsy L., wife of Jeffrey Bartman of Oley. There are also 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph E. Reinert and her sister Gloria Faye Mast. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services will be live-streamed on Tuesday, April 28 th at 1 p.m.; there will not be an “in-person” service. Please go to www.stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com; click the link at the bottom of Betty’s obituary page to stream the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville, 342 Lobachsville Road, Oley, PA 19547.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020