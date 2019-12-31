|
|
Betty Jane (Spayd) Boyer, 85, of Alsace Township, died December 28, 2019 in Tower Health/Reading Hospital. She was married October 7, 1951, to Luther LeRoy Boyer, who died November 3, 2001. Born in Alsace Township, Pa., on January 24, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Edwin P. and Sarah R. (Readinger) Spayd. Betty was a member of Zion’s Spies Evangelical Reformed Church. She was also a member of the Pikeville Sportsman’s Club and a former treasurer of the Oley Valley Seniors. Betty is survived by two sons, Steven T. Boyer, companion of Suzanne M. Henkel, of Alsace Township; and Randy N., husband of Tammy L. (Wagner) Boyer, of Rockland Township. She was predeceased by a son, Edward Daniel Boyer, who died September 20, 2016. Other survivors include a daughter-in-law, Cynthia L. Boyer, of Alsace Township; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by six siblings: Mary Schmeck, of Alsace Township; Eva Christman, of Maxatawny Township; Earl Spayd, of Fleetwood; Russell “David” Spayd, of Alsace Township; Dennis Spayd, of Bowers; and Sandra Reed, of Wernersville. She was predeceased by three brothers: Robert, Harold and Franklin. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion’s Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606, or Fox Chase Cancer Center, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020