Betty L. (Busch) Campitelli, 94, of West Reading, died June 30, 2019, at Laurel Center.

Her husband, Joseph Campitelli died on November 20, 2017.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Redcay) Busch.

Betty was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and old movies. One of her greatest joys was the time she spent with her daughter and all of her grandchildren. She adored the time spent with the kids and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Betty worked at Kelray Knitting Mills for 29 years.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Dianne, wife of Walter Auchenbach; two grandchildren, Donald (Michelle)

Auchenbach and Amy (Steven) Del Collo; three great-grandchildren: Christopher (Amber), Joseph (Sarah) and Zachary; and four great-great-grandchildren, Nicholas, LiAnna, Reed, and Ava Auchenbach.

She was predeceased by three siblings: William Busch, Charlotte Stallone and Rose Watt.

Services will be Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park to follow. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



