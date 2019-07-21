Betty Jane DiSalvo, 98, formerly of

Reading, passed away peacefully in Fort

Lauderdale, Fla., on July 9, 2019.

Betty was born on November 21, 1920, daughter of John and Jennie Young Trumbore.

She was married to William "Bill" DiSalvo for 34 years before his death in 1979.

They had three sons: Peter (Leslie), of Santa Rosa,

California, Scott (Heather) and John, both of Fort

Lauderdale. Betty is grandmother to five; and

great-grandmother to three.

Betty graduated in 1938 from Reading High School.

For years, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Joseph's

Hospital.

She will be buried next to Bill at Gethsemane Cemetery. A family burial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on July 24, 2019.

Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic

Charities.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



