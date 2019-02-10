Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Stamm) Dobreff.

Betty Dobreff, 98, formerly of Robeson Township, passed away on February 5, 2019, at Berkshire Center.

Born in Kulmbach, Germany, on August 19, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Gertrude (Dippold) Stamm.

Betty's faith, family and friends were the cornerstone of her life. She was a longtime parishioner of St. John's

Lutheran Church of Reading; and a former member of the Liederkranz Club of Reading. Betty, or Oma to her family, enjoyed hosting friends and family, baking and a good game of cards where she would often reminisce about her

youthful days in Germany.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Stefan N. Dobreff; and her son, Fred N. Dobreff.

She is survived and missed by her son, Peter S. Dobreff, husband of Carol, of Clifton Park, N.Y.; her grandchildren: Christine Mignone and Susan Smothers; and her great-grandchildren: Isabella and Jack Smothers, and Lina Mignone.

The family would like to thank all her friends that always included Betty in their activities and made her feel like a part of their families. This truly kept her energized in her later years.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and

relatives from 10-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be directed to the .

Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



