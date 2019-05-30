Betty Jean (Ludwig) Fasnacht, 84, of

Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home.

She was born in Lebanon County to the late George and Florence (Clay) Ludwig and was the wife of the late Ronald J. Fasnacht, who passed away in 2015.

She graduated in 1952 from Newmanstown High School as valedictorian.

Betty is survived by six children: Charles Ludwig, of

Tucson, Ariz., Bruce, husband of Jane (Horst) Fasnacht, of Lancaster, Kim Zimmerman, of Ephrata, Lisa, wife of Bruce Butler, of Milton, Del., David Fasnacht, of Palmyra, Ronald Jr., husband of Deb (Martin) Fasnacht, of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Peg Schoener, Maryann Krach, George Ludwig Jr., Paul Ludwig, Donald Ludwig, Dorothy Boyer, Gloria Gerhart, Richard Ludwig and Fern Martin.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by three brothers: Kenny Rhine, Mark Ludwig, Russell Ludwig.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services 12:00 p.m., with Chaplain Nilda Roman officiating.

Interment will take place in the Millbach Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Bridge Youth Center, 153 Wyneberry Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.



