Betty Jane (Pinkerton) Gibb of Burlington, passed away June 6.

Beloved wife of the late Donald S. Gibb.Loving mother of: Sandra (Lance) Oaks of Kalamazoo, Mich., Diane (Robert) Carver of Roxboro, N.C., David (Bonnie) Gibb of Chelmsford, Mass., Lois (Mark) Christopher of Otisfield, Maine, Martha (David) Sykes of Marlborough, Mass., Ruth (Tim) Cadigan of Springvale, Maine, Jonathan (Jessica) Gibb of Wilmington, Mass. Grandmother of: Daniel, Mark, Lea, James, Rachel, Kasey, Sarah, Rebekah, Dylan, and great-grandmother of: Rowan, Connor, Wesley and Avett. Sister of: Katherine Levengood, of Pottstown, Pa., John (Ellen) Pinkerton of Reading, Pa., the late Ronald Pinkerton and his late wife Jean Pinkerton, of Womelsdorf, Pa.

Burial will be Tuesday, June 11, at 1:00 p.m. in Highland Meadow Cemetery, Concord Avenue, Belmont, Mass. Friends are invited for a celebration of Betty's life at 5:00 p.m. at Countryside Bible Chapel, 480 Lowell Street,

Lexington, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to: Joni and Friends New England, 136 Harvey Road, Suite 101-A, Londonderry, NH 03053, or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



