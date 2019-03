Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Gift.

Betty Gertrude Gift, 87, formerly of Locust Street,

Reading, had her final curtain call here on earth, February 27, 2019, and joined her sister, Arlene, for their opening performance in Heaven.

Betty had been a guest at ManorCare Health Services Inc., Laureldale, for the last 3 years. She was born

November 16, 1931, in Reading, Pennsylvania, and was a daughter of the late Lester C. and Gertrude M. (Weber) Gift.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Reading High School where she was a member of the band as a majorette. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. Betty was the owner and operator of the Gift Sisters School of Dance, Reading, for over 50 years. She volunteered with Meals-On-Wheels for five years.

Betty was predeceased by a sister, Arlene M. Gift, who died November 14, 2009.

Services will be held Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held

Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals-On-Wheels, 10 North 5th Street, Suite #800, Reading, PA 19601 or to the .

