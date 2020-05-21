Betty Guinther
Betty Joyce (Imbody) Guinther, 78, wife of Earl W. Guinther, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence. Born in Sellersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joyce (Harpel) and Curtis B. Imbody. Betty was a 1960 graduate of Boyertown High School and continued her education at West Chester University. She was a nurse aide and also a cafeteria worker for the Boyertown School District. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. Betty had many hobbies, sewing, knitting, basket making, gardening and she loved to decorate for the holidays and the different seasons of the year. Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years are one daughter, Carol, wife of Keith Yoder; three sons, Perry Guinther and Karen Lewis, Steven Guinther and Bruce Guinther, husband of Jenn; two sisters, Linda Hoffman and Cindy Brudke and one brother, Curtis Imbody. Betty is also survived by six grandchildren, Camille, Chase, Aiden, Tanner, Brennan and Landon as well as three great-grandchildren, Ezekial, Asher and Tritton. She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Imbody. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

