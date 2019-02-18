Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Lutz) Herb.

Betty A. (Lutz) Herb, 87, of Wernersville, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late LeRoy W. Herb, who died February 17, 2018.

Betty, a daughter of the late Claude and Annie (Gehret) Lutz, was born in Reading. She is survived by two sons, Randy L. Herb, husband of Robin, Robesonia, and Michael S. Herb, Robesonia; a daughter, Sharon L., wife of Jose Walker, Robesonia; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Fern Kohl, Bethel.

She was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert, Barry and Melvin; and two sisters, Joyce and Edith.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21st, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



