|
Betty V. (Wetzel) Herbster, 83, of Kutztown, formerly Palm, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Kutztown Manor Nursing Home, Kutztown.
She was the widow of Kermit H. J. Herbster, who died in 2008. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Alvin H. and Verna M. (Romig) Wetzel. Betty was a member of Saint Peter's Union Church, Macungie, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Betty was employed over 25 years in the wood shop of Bally Case & Cooler, Bally. Betty served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She also
enjoyed bingo, bowling and crafting.
SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her children: son, Chris A., husband of Wendy J. (Moyer) Wittman, Macungie; daughters, Gayle L., (Wittman), wife of Dale E. Schoedler, Macungie; and Amanda H. (Herbster), wife of Dustin A. Brandis, East Greenville. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. There are three sisters: Pearl Boeshore, Marie Lesher, Nancy Bieber; four brothers: Floyd Wetzel, Ralph Wetzel, Clair Wetzel and Wayne Wetzel.
Betty was predeceased by brothers: Leroy, Nevin, Lewis, Edgar; and a sister, Mabel.
SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 East Weis Street,
Topton, with Reverend Jerel W. Gade officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Betty's memory to Saint Peter's Union Church, P.O. Box 147, Macungie, PA 18062.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangments. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com.