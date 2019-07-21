Betty J. (Weinhold) Hicks, age 92, died

July 19, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was survived by her husband of 73 years, Forrest V. Hicks. Born in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, on November 24, 1926, she was the daughter of Ralph L. and Mary E. (Stick) Weinhold.

Betty was valedictorian of her 1944 class at Sinking Spring High School. In the last years of World War II, she contributed to the war effort by making radio tubes for the United States military. Betty was a member of St. John's Hain's Church, Wernersville since 1946. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She also enjoyed dancing, roller skating and bowling.

She was predeceased by a brother, Percy A. Weinhold; and a brother, Roy K. Weinhold. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kim M. Quinby.

She was survived by two children, Donald, husband of Brita Hicks, of Valencia, Pa.; and Cindy, wife of Daniel P. Miller, Wernersville. There are three grandchildren: Derek Hicks, Beth Mazzagatti and Andrew Miller. She also had six great-grandchildren: Alaina Hicks, Aidan Hicks, Nicholas Mazzagatti, Vincent Mazzagatti, Peyton Miller and Mia Miller.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at

12:00 p.m. Reverend Dr. Sharon L. Barley will officiate.

Interment will follow in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Hain's Church, 591 North Church Road,

Wernersville, PA 19565 in her memory.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



