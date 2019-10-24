|
Betty (Schultz) Homan, 96, passed away October 23, 2019, in her Fleetwood home. She was the widow of Jesse Becker, and later, Richard Homan. Betty had one son, Richard Becker, deceased. Born in Royalton, Pa., Betty’s family moved to Berks County in the 1930s. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1940. Beginning her career as a secretary, Betty went on to own her own salon for more than 50 years. Betty was an active member of Emmanuel Methodist Church, keeping their books and giving back through events such as bazaars. She loved working with her hands, whether sewing, crafting or scrapbooking. Betty also enjoyed traveling, often in her motorhome with husband Richard, and exploring geneaology. Above all, she was devoted to her family. Whether attending her grandchildren’s events or having the family over for celebrations, she cherished time spent together. Betty is survived by daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Stahler) Becker; grandson, Douglas Becker and wife, Shannon (Ballantyne); granddaughter, Lindsay (Becker) Wilson and husband, Michael; and great-grandson Callen Becker. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 26 W. Washington St., Fleetwood, PA 19522. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty’s name can be made to the church. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019