Betty B. Hopkins, 94, of Wyomissing, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away April 22, 2020 at the Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the wife of Richard Bruce Hopkins with whom she shared 72 years of marriage. Born in Detroit, MI, she was the only child of the late Harold H. and Rhoda (Ruedenbusch) Bleyer. She graduated high school in Milwaukee, WI and received her B.S in 1947 from Milwaukee-Downer College. She was a homemaker but still found the time to type her husband’s Thesis, book manuscripts, and other publications. She also did secretarial duties for The Hopkins Engineering Co., PC. Betty was a member of West Lawn U. M. Church and PEO Sorority. She sang in school, church choirs, and the Highlandaires and volunteered in adult literacy programs in Waterloo, IA. Betty loved to knit, she knitted more than 50 baby sweaters for children and grandchildren of family members. Surviving in addition to her loving husband is her grandchildren–Samuel B. Fain husband of Jessica Conger, Chicago, Il and Amanda S. (Fain) Millisock wife of Lee Millisock, Mohnton, her 3 great grandsons–Noah, Nathan and Nicholas Millisock and her great granddaughter–Hattie Mae Fain. She was predeceased by her children–Richard H. Hopkins and Susan E Fain. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Hopkins family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.