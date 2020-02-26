|
|
Betty J. Himmelberger, 82, of Penn Township, passed away Monday, February 24th in her residence. Betty was married to Barry C. Himmelberger. Betty and Barry would have celebrated sixty two years of marriage in June. Born in Jefferson Twp., she was the daughter of the late Floyd Koenig and Catherine (Luckenbill) Koenig. Betty was a 1955 graduate of Penn Bernville High School. Betty was formerly a waitress at the Olde 22 Inn. She was part owner of the Himmelberger Sandwich Shop in Wernersville. Also, Betty was a waitress and hostess at the Wild Wings Cafe at the Reading Airport. She was a member of St. Thomas Church in Bernville. She was a volunteer at Miller-Keystone Blood Bank in Leesport. She was well known as “the chocolate cake with peanut butter icing lady”. Family was everything to Betty. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brothers. She had a sweet and tender heart and always put everyone first, before herself. Surviving are two loving children, Dave B, Himmelberger, husband of Penny A. Himmelberger and Jayme L. Burkey, wife of Richard A. Burkey both of Penn Twp. There are four loving grandchildren, Angela J. Himmelberger and partner John Demko, Alli M. Himmelberger, Rachele N. Loucks, wife of Air Force Major Ryan Loucks, and Jared R. Burkey and wife Jacquelynn Burkey. There are seven loving great grandchildren, Sage and Vaughn Guthier, Ava, Charlotte, and Canaan Loucks, and Brody and Braxton Burkey. She is survived by a brother, Karl K. Koenig. She is predeceased by a daughter, Lori Jean Himmelberger and a brother, Lavern Koenig. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11 am in St, Thomas Church, 536 N. Main St., Bernville with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lute officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until the time of the service in the church. Interment will follow in Haag’s Cemetery in Bernville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller-Keystone Blood Bank, 2745A Leisczs Bridge Rd., Reading, PA 19605. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com Attachments area t
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020