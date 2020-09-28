Betty J. Nefos Betty J. Nefos, 94, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 27th, at Berkshire Center, Exeter. Betty was born in Lancaster, on March 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Caroline (Bouder) and Edwin Milton Doll. She was the widow of Frank J. Nefos, Sr. Mr. Nefos died February 28, 2002. Betty was a homemaker most of her life, but she worked at Ludens, Reading, in the 1940’s. Betty is survived byfour daughters, Sherry A. Lange, of Cranford, NJ; Linda L. Nefos, of Kenhorst; Judy L. Grady, of Dillsboro, IN; Kim M. LaSota, of Kenhorst; two sons Frank J. Nefos, Jr, of Birdsboro and Keith J. Nefos, of Robeson Township; Betty is also survived by a sister, Francis Burkhart, of Reading; and by 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 7th in Forest Hills Memorial Park, in Mt. Penn. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
.