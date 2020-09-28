1/
Betty J. Nefos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Nefos Betty J. Nefos, 94, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 27th, at Berkshire Center, Exeter. Betty was born in Lancaster, on March 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Caroline (Bouder) and Edwin Milton Doll. She was the widow of Frank J. Nefos, Sr. Mr. Nefos died February 28, 2002. Betty was a homemaker most of her life, but she worked at Ludens, Reading, in the 1940’s. Betty is survived byfour daughters, Sherry A. Lange, of Cranford, NJ; Linda L. Nefos, of Kenhorst; Judy L. Grady, of Dillsboro, IN; Kim M. LaSota, of Kenhorst; two sons Frank J. Nefos, Jr, of Birdsboro and Keith J. Nefos, of Robeson Township; Betty is also survived by a sister, Francis Burkhart, of Reading; and by 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 7th in Forest Hills Memorial Park, in Mt. Penn. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved