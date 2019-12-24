Home

Betty J. Riegel Obituary
Betty J. Riegel, 90, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Vincent J. Riegel, who died February 12, 2014. Born in Bernville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edna (Kauffman) Graeff. She was a graduate of Penn-Bernville High School. Betty worked as a clerk at Roadside America, Shartlesville. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Tilden Twp. Betty was a past president of the Shartlesville Lioness Club; a member of the Shartlesville Lions Club; Strausstown Women's Club; and Shartlesville Fire Company. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting and reading. Betty is survived by her children: Craig R. Riegel, and his wife Carol, Upper Bern Twp.; Carey S. Riegel, Upper Tulpehocken Twp.; Chris J. Riegel, and his wife Sharon, Marion Twp.; Cynthia A. (Riegel) Wilson, Evans, Georgia; Susan J. (Riegel), wife of Kerwin Reber, Schwenksville; and Wendy J. (Riegel) Hartman, Windsor Twp.; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother: Earl Graeff, and his wife Mildred, Bernville; and one sister: Anna Mae (Graeff), wife of Arthur Smith, Penn Twp. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
