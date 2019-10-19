|
|
Betty J. (Miller) Schittler, 88, formerly of Oley Township, passed away peacefully at Berks Heim on Thursday October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond W. Schittler Sr., who passed on November 11, 2007. Betty was born in Rockland Township and was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Edwin and Emma (Heffner) Miller. Betty is survived by four sons: Larry L., husband of Rachael (Nester) Schittler, Rick A., husband of Deneen (Eifert) Schittler, both of Boyertown, Raymond W. Schitter Jr., of Robesonia, and Steven M., husband of Tracy (Kemp) Schittler, of Oley; two daughters, Cindy S. (Schittler), wife of Stevan Moyer, of Boyertown, and Linda L. (Schittler), wife of Garland Fisher, of Douglassville. She was Nana to 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Along with being a loving wife, mother and Nana to her family, Betty was a beloved babysitter and was known as “Nana” to all the children that she cared for over the years. A visitation with family will be Tuesday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by Celebration of Betty’s Life at 11:00 a.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Contributions can be made in Betty’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2019