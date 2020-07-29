Betty J. (Boyer) Symanowicz Betty J. (Boyer) Symanowicz, 89, widow of John, of Bernville ist in den Himmelgegange on July 27, 2020 to be with her parents William and Esther (Yoh) Boyer and her ten brothers and sisters: Buehlah Boyer, John Boyer, Eva Kauffman, Leah Hoffman, Ola Boyer, Donald Boyer, Bill Boyer, Fritz Boyer, Tud (Alice) Geiger, and Patsy Wagner. Betty is survived by her six children: Diana Reedy, Carol Burkhart, Nancy Dieffenbach, Donna Pantoja, John Symanowicz, and Steven Symanowicz. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Roy Boyer and a multitude of nieces and nephew Betty was an expert seamstress and enjoyed bowling, crafting, and traveling by car. She worked in sewing factories, as a short-order cook, as a waitress, plus many other jobs. She liked to dance to local bands and is now enjoying renewed health and is dancing in her favorite white go-go boots. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Zion Blue Mountain U.C.C. of Strausstown, the Strausstown Fire Company, or the Bethel Community Ambulance Station. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



