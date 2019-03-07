Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Esterly) Hepner.

Betty Jane Hepner, 95, of Temple, passed away February 28, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern Township.

A devoted wife, loving mother and

grandmother, she was the widow of Samuel Louis Hepner, who died May 7, 2017.

Born June 8, 1923, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence R. and Florence (Kuser) Esterly.

Betty Jane was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephens UCC, serving many years as a Bible school aid and nursery attendant.

She was employed by DS&W Hosery Mill as a bookkeeper for 26 years, retiring in 1967.

A nature lover, Betty Jane enjoyed bird watching,

gardening and spending time outdoors. She especially

enjoyed spending time at her beloved family cottage along the Maiden Creek in Richmond Township.

She had a keen interest in genealogy and local history and was a wealth of knowledge on both subjects. She was also a dedicated friend and prolific correspondent, writing letters in her beautiful handwriting.

Betty Jane was a member of Virginville Senior Club.

Surviving is her son, David J. Hepner (D. Robin Gardner), of Muhlenberg Township; and her four granddaughters: Aubrey J. Hepner, Caroline E. Hepner, Haley D. Gardner and Maren N. Gardner.

She is also survived by a niece and two nephews.

Services will be held Monday, March 11th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Viewings will be held Sunday, March 10th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 10-11. Burial will follow the service at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Historical Society of Berks County, 940 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



