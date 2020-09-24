1/
Betty Jane Kramer
Betty Jane (Herbein) Kramer Betty Jane (Herbein) Kramer, age 86, of Wernersville passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Gerald L. Kramer, celebrating 66 years of marriage. Born in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late R. Lester Herbein and Margaret (Koch) Herbein. Betty is survived by her husband Gerald, and her loving daughter, Cindy A., companion of David Traub, Exeter Twp. She was especially close to her niece, Debbie Worrell, Womelsdorf. Betty graduated from Robesonia High School and worked for American Casualty and in later years as a salesperson at Boscov’s West. She was a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C., Robesonia and a life member of the Women’s Club of Wernersville. A wife, mother, and homemaker, Betty loved seeing musical shows, especially at the American Music Theatre, her cats Elvis and Gidget and all of her furry friends throughout the years. She had a gift for making friends wherever she went and sending cards for all occasions to keep in touch with everyone. A Memorial Service will be private. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s U.C.C., 301 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
