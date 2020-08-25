1/1
Betty Jane Levan
Betty Jane Levan, 87, of Tilden Twp., passed away in her residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was the wife of Paul B. Levan, who died February 18, 2017. Born in Brickerville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Silva (Zartman) Fry. Betty was happy to be a farmer on the family farm in Tilden Twp. Betty is survived by her children: Nancy F. (Levan), wife of Harry Light; Julia A. (Levan), wife of Samuel Yoder; Teresa M. (Levan), wife of Timothy Lee Billig; Paul B. "Teddy" Levan, Jr., husband of Shirley (Gross) Levan); and Patricia L. "Lucy" (Levan), wife of Brian Cathers; grandchildren: Tammy Cullison (Bob); Penny Heigle (Brian); Nathan Paul Yoder (Krista); Erik Samuel Yoder (Deborah); Charles David Yoder; Elizabeth J. Snyder (Chris); George P. Billig (Brandi); Daniel A.G. Billig; Justin Paul Levan (Christina); Jason John Levan; Cathryn Marie Hansley, widow of Bret; S. Tristen L. Coello; and Eryn C.L. Coello; and great-grandchildren: Corissa Plummer, Sarah Hay, Katie Heigle, Jacob Hay, Brayden Hay, Ranien Plummer, Aubree Joy Yoder, Ethan Joseph Yoder, Mindy Ann Yoder, Wesley Paul Yoder, Sean Thomas Yoder, Gabriel Thomas Yoder, James D. Billig, Jayden P. Billig, Colton A. Levan, Sierra K. Levan, Reese M. Levan, Makenzie P. Hansley, Taylor C. Hansley, Dakota S. Hansley, Kylee J. Hansley and Tanner P. Hansley. She is also survived by two brothers: Phares Fry, and his wife Mabel; and Levi Fry, and his wife Laura. Betty was predeceased by nine other siblings. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Saturday, September 5, 11:00 to 11:30 am. Please follow the protocols set by the CDC. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
