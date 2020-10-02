Betty Jane (Houser) Remp Betty Jane (Houser) Remp, 89, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of Raymond P. Remp, Sr., who died on August 18, 2003. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ester Moyer. Betty was employed in the uniform department at the former Mary Macintosh. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed watching her games shows on TV. Surviving are six children: Thomas L., widower of Kolena Remp of Mohnton; Christine A., wife of James Smith of West Lawn; Raymond P., Jr., husband of Judy Remp of Mohnton; Robert M., husband of Linda Remp of Reading; Donna M., wife of Donald Keppley of Lower Heidelberg Twp. and Deborah L., wife of John Guigley of Mohnton. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson and one brother. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor R. Zachary Labagh, officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.



