1/1
Betty Jane Remp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane (Houser) Remp Betty Jane (Houser) Remp, 89, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of Raymond P. Remp, Sr., who died on August 18, 2003. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ester Moyer. Betty was employed in the uniform department at the former Mary Macintosh. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed watching her games shows on TV. Surviving are six children: Thomas L., widower of Kolena Remp of Mohnton; Christine A., wife of James Smith of West Lawn; Raymond P., Jr., husband of Judy Remp of Mohnton; Robert M., husband of Linda Remp of Reading; Donna M., wife of Donald Keppley of Lower Heidelberg Twp. and Deborah L., wife of John Guigley of Mohnton. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson and one brother. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor R. Zachary Labagh, officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. and Crematorium, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved