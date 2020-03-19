Betty Jean (Sahagian) Gruber , 87, wife of the late David R. Gruber passed away March 14, 2020 > > At Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing facility where she was a patient for one month. > > > > Born in Limerick, PA she was the daughter of the late Martin ( Marty) and Dorothy Sahagian. > > > > Betty was a member of St James Lutheran Church, Pottstown, PA. She worked at Spring City Knitting, Spring City, PA for 38 years and Giant Food Stores, Upland Square, Pottsgrove, PA part time for the past eight years. > > > > Surviving is Son Timothy Gruber, Wife Robin, Daughter Debra Moore, Husband Daniel, Daughter Christine Hydier, Husband Brian. Deceased is Son David James Gruber, Wife Roxanne. Betty had nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. > > > > Her favorite things to do were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking holiday meals and family gatherings. She especially liked working at Giant where she was a bagger. Her famous words were “Giant employees and customers were her other family.” > > > > A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at St James Lutheran Church, 1101 E High St., Pottstown, PA 19464 for Family & Friends. Date to be determined. > > > > Burial will be private at Zion Cemetery, Spring City, PA > > > > In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to St James Lutheran Church, Pottstown, PA. > >