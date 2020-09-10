1/1
Betty Jean Schaeffer
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Schaeffer Betty Jean Schaeffer, age 55, of Centerport, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1965 in Reading, PA. Betty worked for the Hamburg Center as a nursing assistant and was an avid pet lover. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde W. Brown. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Schaeffer, mother Helen Strickler of Frystown, sisters, Irene Crowder and her husband Tony of Shippensburg, PA and Esther Zechman and her husband Dean of Cleona, PA and her adopted granddaughter, Savannah Derr of Centerport. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 11am at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Avenue, Wernersville, where a visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Millbach Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
Millbach Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved