Betty Jean Schaeffer Betty Jean Schaeffer, age 55, of Centerport, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1965 in Reading, PA. Betty worked for the Hamburg Center as a nursing assistant and was an avid pet lover. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde W. Brown. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Schaeffer, mother Helen Strickler of Frystown, sisters, Irene Crowder and her husband Tony of Shippensburg, PA and Esther Zechman and her husband Dean of Cleona, PA and her adopted granddaughter, Savannah Derr of Centerport. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 11am at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Avenue, Wernersville, where a visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Millbach Cemetery.