Betty J. (Baker) Jozwiak, 96, formerly of West Reading, passed away at Berks Heim on May 1, 2020. Her husband, Joseph Jozwiak, passed away in 1983. Born in Doncaster, England, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Eteen) Baker. She served in the British Land Army during World War II. Proud of her British roots, she went back to England every five years to visit with family. Betty was a member of the British War Brides of Berks County that met at Bethany Lutheran Church. Betty was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading. She was a dietitian at Reading Hospital and had owned and operated Betty's Variety Store on Kline Street in West Reading. Betty is survived by two sons, Barry J., husband of Margie Jozwiak, Bernville, and Peter, widower of Kathy Jozwiak, Robesonia; three grandchildren: Matt, Chris, and Lisa; and seven great-grandchildren: Alex, Evan, Ryleigh, Luke, Tucker, Eric and Tara; and one sister, Jean Taylor, Woodgreen, England. She was predeceased by four siblings: Peggy, Barbara, Joan and Norman. Services and burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 336 Franklin Street, West Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading, is honored to serve the Jozwiak family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 10, 2020.