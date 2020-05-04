Betty Jozwiak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. (Baker) Jozwiak, 96, formerly of West Reading, passed away at Berks Heim on May 1, 2020. Her husband, Joseph Jozwiak, passed away in 1983. Born in Doncaster, England, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Eteen) Baker. She served in the British Land Army during World War II. Proud of her British roots, she went back to England every five years to visit with family. Betty was a member of the British War Brides of Berks County that met at Bethany Lutheran Church. Betty was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading. She was a dietitian at Reading Hospital and had owned and operated Betty's Variety Store on Kline Street in West Reading. Betty is survived by two sons, Barry J., husband of Margie Jozwiak, Bernville, and Peter, widower of Kathy Jozwiak, Robesonia; three grandchildren: Matt, Chris, and Lisa; and seven great-grandchildren: Alex, Evan, Ryleigh, Luke, Tucker, Eric and Tara; and one sister, Jean Taylor, Woodgreen, England. She was predeceased by four siblings: Peggy, Barbara, Joan and Norman. Services and burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 336 Franklin Street, West Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading, is honored to serve the Jozwiak family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved