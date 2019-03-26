Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Kulp.

Betty A. Kulp, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of Reading and Elverson, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Luther Acres.

Born in Elverson, she was the daughter of the late Miles M. and Olive A. Kratz Piersol. Betty was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Kulp. She was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz. For over 40 years, Betty was a member of Pine Swamp E.C. Church, Elverson; she later became a member of St. Luke's E.C. Church in Shillington.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy, wife of Ed Scott, of Birdsboro, Linda, wife of Jim Fleager, of Lititz; a son, K. Barry Kulp, of Bechtelsville; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a great-grandson, a brother and three sisters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's Life Celebration Service at the Trinity E.C. Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Pine Swamp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Betty's memory to Lititz Trinity E.C. Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Luthercare's Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.

