Betty L. (Keller) Kulp, 68, of Kenhorst, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.

She was the widow of David A. Kulp, who died on August 25, 2006. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Simons) Keller. She was a

homemaker most of her life. After she graduated from

Governor Mifflin High School, she worked at Penske in Reading.

Surviving is a daughter, Cara M. (Kulp) Bohn, of Reading; and a grandson, Dylan D. Bohn,of Reading.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21

Chestnut Street, Mohnton. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.Interment will be in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



