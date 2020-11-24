Betty L. Creary Betty L. Creary, 89, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in the care of St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the widow of William H. Creary, who passed in 2003. Born in Hyde Park, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Alverta (Becker) Oswald. A graduate from Muhlenberg High School in 1949, Betty went on to study Music at West Chester College. She worked as a music teacher at various elementary schools in the Reading School District. She served as the choir director for the Horizon Singers at Berks Encore in Reading from 1987 until 2010. Betty is survived by her son, Michael J. Creary, husband of Donna, Everett, WA; her daughter-in-law, Martha, widow of son Marc W. Creary of Mohnton, four grandchildren, Alex, of Exeter, Dana, wife of Joshua Reider, Shillington, Alison, Los Angeles and Rachel, Seattle. Her sister Joanne (Oswald) Redcay, wife of Tom, Jacksonville and her beloved cat Abby. Betty was a lifetime member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Lauraldale. Services will be private at the convenience of her family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
