Betty L. Griffith Betty L. Griffith, 84, formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at 8:05 PM in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Gene A. Griffith, with whom they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Edna A. (Kohl) Thomas and was 1 of 9 children. Betty worked as a legal secretary for many years. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing cards and bingo and completing crossword puzzles. She was a kind, generous person who loved making bread and butter pickles that she could share with all her family and friends. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 3 children – Barry L. Griffith of Dallas, Texas, Kirk T. Griffith of Cumru Township, and Patti L. (Griffith) Tavella, wife of Pete Tavella. Also surviving is a brother Gerald Thomas, Gouglersville, and a sister Sandy, wife of Ronald Pennock, Womelsdorf. She has 5 grandchildren Dustin Tavella married to Kari Tavella, Tara Tavella, Carly (Griffith) Chrite married to Elrie Chrite, Megan (Griffith) Gordon-Goldstein married to Ben Gordon-Goldstein, and Rachel Griffith. She has 2 great grandchildren – Elrie Chrite and Xander Tavella. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation in memory of Betty to your favorite Veteran Organization. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Griffith family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2020.