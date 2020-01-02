|
Betty Lee (McCoy) Meck, 74, of Wernersville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2019 at her residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Grover McCoy Sr. and Grace (Heister) McCoy. Betty Lee shared 16 years of marriage with her late husband Russell P. Meck Jr. until he passed away on December 28, 1982. Betty Lee was a proud Professional Sandwich Maker at Tack’s Sandwich Shop for 38 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. Betty Lee’s last message to her family was, “I love you all!” She is survived by her children; Mark A. Meck, husband of Allison, of Sinking Spring, Matthew P. Meck, husband of Cheryl, of Wernersville, grandchildren Brandon and Novelyn, and siblings; Diane Neuin, Grover McCoy Jr., Barry McCoy Sr., Daniel McCoy, and Dawn Liszcz. Betty Lee is preceded in death by 2 sisters. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes at 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 and/or Bayada Hospice at 100 Schaeffer St. Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19512. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020