Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Meck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee (MeCoy) Meck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee (MeCoy) Meck Obituary
Betty Lee (McCoy) Meck, 74, of Wernersville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2019 at her residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Grover McCoy Sr. and Grace (Heister) McCoy. Betty Lee shared 16 years of marriage with her late husband Russell P. Meck Jr. until he passed away on December 28, 1982. Betty Lee was a proud Professional Sandwich Maker at Tack’s Sandwich Shop for 38 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. Betty Lee’s last message to her family was, “I love you all!” She is survived by her children; Mark A. Meck, husband of Allison, of Sinking Spring, Matthew P. Meck, husband of Cheryl, of Wernersville, grandchildren Brandon and Novelyn, and siblings; Diane Neuin, Grover McCoy Jr., Barry McCoy Sr., Daniel McCoy, and Dawn Liszcz. Betty Lee is preceded in death by 2 sisters. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes at 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 and/or Bayada Hospice at 100 Schaeffer St. Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19512. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -