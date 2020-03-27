Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Levan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Levan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Levan Obituary
Betty Jane Levan, 87, of Tilden Twp., passed away in her residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was the wife of Paul B. Levan, who died February 18, 2017. Born in Brickerville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Silva (Zartman) Fry. Betty was happy to be a farmer on the family farm in Tilden Twp. Betty is survived by her children: Nancy F. (Levan), wife of Harry Light; Julia A. (Levan), wife of Samuel Yoder; Teresa M. (Levan), wife of Timothy Lee Billig; Paul B. “Teddy” Levan Jr., husband of Shirley (Gross) Levan); and Patricia L. “Lucy” (Levan), wife of Brian Cathers; grandchildren: Tammy Cullison (Bob); Penny Heigle (Brian); Nathan Paul Yoder (Krista); Erik Samuel Yoder (Deborah); Charles David Yoder; Elizabeth J. Snyder (Chris); George P. Billig (Brandi); Daniel A.G. Billig; Justin Paul Levan (Christina); Jason John Levan; Cathryn Marie Hansley, widow of Bret; S. Tristen L. Coello; and Eryn C.L. Coello; and great-grandchildren: Corissa Plummer, Sarah Hay, Katie Heigle, Jacob Hay, Brayden Hay, Ranien Plummer, Aubree Joy Yoder, Ethan Joseph Yoder, Mindy Ann Yoder, Wesley Paul Yoder, Sean Thomas Yoder, Gabriel Thomas Yoder, James D. Billig, Jayden P. Billig, Colton A. Levan, Sierra K. Levan, Reese M. Levan, Makenzie P. Hansley, Taylor C. Hansley, Dakota S. Hansley, Kylee J. Hansley and Tanner P. Hansley. She is also survived by two brothers, Phares Fry, and his wife Mabel; and Levi Fry, and his wife Laura. Betty was predeceased by nine other siblings. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -