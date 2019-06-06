Betty L. (Romano) Loe, 89, formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., but recently lived in

Southampton, Pa., died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in

Meadowbrook, Pa.

She was born in Birdsboro, Pa., the

daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Menucci) Romano. She was the widow of Hoyle "Shorty" Loe.

Betty was employed as a final inspector for the former Western Electric and AT&T in Reading, Pa.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Douglassville, Pa. She was a former member of the Christian Women's Club of Immaculate Conception, loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, and

enjoyed Italian cooking, entertaining and shopping.

Surviving Betty are: one daughter, Donna M. Mountford, widow of Robert E. Jr., of Port Orange, Fla.; two brothers, Patsy Romano, of Birdsboro, Pa., and Eugene Romano, of Shillington, Pa.; two sisters, Ann Harner, of Birdsboro, Pa., and Rita Munn, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Michael R. Mountford and Shanna M. Staub, wife of

Bernie; and five great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Jordyn, Bo, Halie and Luke.

She is predeceased by a sister, Rose Marie Kendrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville (Union Twp.), PA. There will be a viewing prior to Mass from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the church.

Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception RC Church Cemetery.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



